Jessica Ground

Capital Group finds ESG hampered by lack of consistency in reporting

ESG

Capital Group finds ESG hampered by lack of consistency in reporting

Study investigates barriers to ESG adoption

clock 20 October 2021 • 1 min read
Update: Capital Group hires Jessica Ground after two decades with Schroders

People moves

Update: Capital Group hires Jessica Ground after two decades with Schroders

Howard to lead Schroders sustainability group

clock 17 June 2020 •
Schroders adds to credit team with LGIM hire

People moves

Schroders adds to credit team with LGIM hire

Julien Houdain will report to Patrick Vogel

clock 14 January 2020 •
Sustainable investment scepticism declines as climate change concerns rise

Green

Sustainable investment scepticism declines as climate change concerns rise

Engagement in environmental issues also increases

clock 29 October 2019 •
The fund industry's wake-up call: How investors want us to act

Global

The fund industry's wake-up call: How investors want us to act

Shifts in attitudes to sustainability

clock 23 September 2019 •
Trustpilot