Capital Group finds ESG hampered by lack of consistency in reporting

Capital Group's ESG Global Study 2021 surveyed 1,040 global institutional and wholesale investors across 16 different countries, finding that 27% of them also ranked difficulties in accessing information as the main cause of their slow ESG adoption.

When asked what would increase their focus on sustainable investing, 49% pointed to the need for "greater transparency and consistency in fund reporting frameworks".

The study found that 75% use active investment decisions to ensure ESG is integrated into their funds, with 67% of investors adding that integration is the preferred ESG implementation strategy.

When asked what asset managers can do to encourage adoption of ESG for their companies, 45% pointed to both exercising voting rights and monitoring and reporting to assess outcomes as key engagement tools, while 46% cited the importance of having regular meetings with senior executives at investee companies.

When asked what would overcome the slow adoption of ESG, 43% of investors said consistent reporting was important to ESG analysis and implementation. This was followed by greater cross-industry analysis of ESG factors in portfolios at 37%, then automated analysis tools such as artificial intelligence at 34%.

"ESG is an increasing area of focus for institutional and wholesale investors globally," said Jessica Ground, Capital Group's global head of ESG.

"While investors appreciate the importance of ESG integration - and qualitative analysis and engagement by active fund managers - they also report that the lack of robust and consistent data is the main challenge when investing in ESG.

"It's understandable that as ESG becomes more important to these investors, the desire to be rigorous in their assessment of ESG grows."