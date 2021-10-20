Capital Group finds ESG hampered by lack of consistency in reporting

Study investigates barriers to ESG adoption

clock • 1 min read
Capital Group's ESG Global Study 2021
Image:

Capital Group's ESG Global Study 2021

Some 53% of investors globally say they are held back from integrating ESG data into their investment decision-making process due to a lack of consistency in ESG scores, a study by Capital Group has found.

Capital Group's ESG Global Study 2021 surveyed 1,040 global institutional and wholesale investors across 16 different countries, finding that 27% of them also ranked difficulties in accessing information as the main cause of their slow ESG adoption.

When asked what would increase their focus on sustainable investing, 49% pointed to the need for "greater transparency and consistency in fund reporting frameworks".

The study found that 75% use active investment decisions to ensure ESG is integrated into their funds, with 67% of investors adding that integration is the preferred ESG implementation strategy.

When asked what asset managers can do to encourage adoption of ESG for their companies, 45% pointed to both exercising voting rights and monitoring and reporting to assess outcomes as key engagement tools, while 46% cited the importance of having regular meetings with senior executives at investee companies.

Chancellor sets out regulatory roadmap to tackle greenwashing

When asked what would overcome the slow adoption of ESG, 43% of investors said consistent reporting was important to ESG analysis and implementation. This was followed by greater cross-industry analysis of ESG factors in portfolios at 37%, then automated analysis tools such as artificial intelligence at 34%.

 "ESG is an increasing area of focus for institutional and wholesale investors globally," said Jessica Ground, Capital Group's global head of ESG.

"While investors appreciate the importance of ESG integration - and qualitative analysis and engagement by active fund managers - they also report that the lack of robust and consistent data is the main challenge when investing in ESG.

"It's understandable that as ESG becomes more important to these investors, the desire to be rigorous in their assessment of ESG grows."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Bond yields soar as expected rate hike looms

Chawton Global Investors appoints David Forster as executive chairman

More on ESG

Over three-quarters of businesses (76%) are yet to implement decarbonisation strategies, capabilities and actions
ESG

Smaller businesses responsible for 50% of all greenhouse gas emissions from companies

Financial costs are a major barrier for small businesses

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 October 2021 • 3 min read
Climate Governance Scores have also been introduced
ESG

London Stock Exchange becomes first bourse to issue SSE-based climate guidance

Climate Transition Offering

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 October 2021 • 1 min read
Jonathan Maxwell of Sustainable Development Capital
ESG

Anomalies remain that challenge net-zero path

Need to be more energy efficient

Jonathan Maxwell
clock 19 October 2021 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: The race to Net Zero - How to navigate a new world of climate commitments

13 October 2021 • 4 min read
02

Phil Wagstaff to depart Jupiter

15 October 2021 • 1 min read
03

Charles Randell steps down as chair of the FCA before term ends

15 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

Chancellor sets out regulatory roadmap to tackle greenwashing

19 October 2021 • 4 min read
05

Industry argues stagflation fears based on misnomer

18 October 2021 • 3 min read
06

AIC: Keep private investors away from LTAF to prevent Woodford 2.0

13 October 2021 • 2 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 