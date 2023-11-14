Jasmine Yeo

Ruffer boosts portfolio duration in October after US Treasury rout

Investment Trusts

Ruffer boosts portfolio duration in October after US Treasury rout

Unlikely further rise in bond yields

clock 14 November 2023 • 2 min read
Ruffer: 'Gravity' set to reassert itself on financial markets as recession looms

Investment Trusts

Ruffer: 'Gravity' set to reassert itself on financial markets as recession looms

Duncan MacInnes and Jasmine Yeo

clock 11 September 2023 • 2 min read
Ruffer: Economy 'incapable' of enduring interest rates over 5%

Global

Ruffer: Economy 'incapable' of enduring interest rates over 5%

US and UK recession on the horizon

clock 10 August 2023 • 2 min read
Ruffer Investment Company's defensive posture hurts performance as NAV slumps 1.7%

Investment Trusts

Ruffer Investment Company's defensive posture hurts performance as NAV slumps 1.7%

Share price total return down 7.2%

clock 17 July 2023 • 2 min read
Ruffer ends tumultuous 2022 in positive territory as it continues de-risk mode

Investment Trusts

Ruffer ends tumultuous 2022 in positive territory as it continues de-risk mode

'Poor time to take on risk'

clock 16 January 2023 • 2 min read
Ruffer promotes co-manager to join Duncan MacInnes on trust

People moves

Ruffer promotes co-manager to join Duncan MacInnes on trust

Jasmine Yeo

clock 03 October 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot