Ruffer CIO Henry Maxey purchases £5.3m worth of shares in flagship trust

Ruffer chief investment officer Henry Maxey has poured more than £5.3m into Ruffer Investment Company (RICA) shares, after 2023 marked the worst year in the trust's history.
According to a regulatory filing, the CIO bought 2,000,000 shares in the £1bn trust last Tuesday (12 March) at a price of 265.36p per share, a 5% discount to its 280p net asset value. The trust said disclosure of this purchase is not a regulatory requirement, but noted it was felt by the directors to be "of interest to shareholders". 2023 was Ruffer Investment Company's worst year since its launch in 2004, with the trust posting a 6.2% decline on a NAV total return basis, and a 10.6% share price drop. 'The worst 12 calendar months in the history of Ruffer Investment Company' On ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes