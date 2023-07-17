Ruffer Investment Company's defensive posture hurts performance as NAV slumps 1.7%

The net asset value (NAV) total return for the year was -1.7%, while the share total return was -7.2% as the trust swung from a peak premium of 3.7% in September 2022 to a discount of 4.6% last month.

"There is no hiding from the disappointing numbers delivered during this period," wrote the managers Duncan MacInnes and Jasmine Yeo. "We share in the pain of our shareholders in having lost money over the past year and acknowledge this represents a failure of our objectives."

In the trust's period-end review published today (17 July), MacInnes and Yeo said they had "miscalibrated" the portfolio's protection and growth scales "for much of the latter part of the reporting period".

The trust, which holds £1.08bn in assets, did not fully benefit from the narrow rally in growth and equity investments, while the holdings in energy and commodities detracted from performance.

Not only did the portfolio's oil and commodity exposure not offset the costs of protection, but increased the drag on performance, MacInnes and Yeo noted. Moreover, "the double whammy" of yen weakness and "surprising" sterling strength also hurt performance.

Changes to the portfolio in the period include reducing equities to a 14% exposure, while increasing equity downside protection. Portfolio duration was increased by adding long-dated US inflation-linked bonds and exposure to yen and the US dollar was increased whilst gold and copper exposure reduced.

The protections in the Ruffer portfolio are of three types. First, structural protection against a new regime which is likely to be characterised by rising and more volatile levels of inflation.

Second, shorter-term unconventional protections against the potential financial instability caused by tighter liquidity and higher interest rates; and third, protection against the "likely recession that will follow".

"Taking a cautious view can be painful, but history tells us that not long after these periods the risks emerge which lead to significant drawdowns in markets," the managers wrote.

Looking to the coming months, the managers expressed optimism, noting that current high dispersion levels "should offer rich pickings for active managers going forward".

While they believe a recession is likely, they also said they "have a variant perception from the market and if that is right there is significant money to be made".

RICL's discount to NAV has narrowed in July, currently trading at 1.22%, according to the Association of Investment Companies. However, the managers highlighted this is the first time the company has traded on a sustained discount since 2020.