Ruffer manager Duncan MacInnes leaves firm with immediate effect

Co-manager of RICA

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

Duncan MacInnes, senior fund manager and partner at Ruffer, has left the firm with immediate effect.

In a London Stock Exchange notice today (12 February), the board of Ruffer Investment Company (RICA) - the trust he co-managed alongside Jasmine Yeo - said they were notified by Ruffer LLP of MacInnes' departure. Ruffer suffering 'painful moment' as it posts 0% NAV total return for 2024 As a result, Alexander Chartres and Ian Rees will join Yeo, who has been co-manager of the trust since 2022, to help her manage RICA's portfolio. All three will work closely with chief investment officer team, led by Henry Maxey and Neil McLeish. "Therefore, the board is confident that conti...

