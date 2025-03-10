Pair of Ruffer strategies to retain Square Mile ratings after manager departure

Ruffer investment company (RICA) and the Ruffer Diversified Return fund have retained their ‘A’ ratings from Square Mile after Duncan MacInnes, co-fund manager for both vehicles, left the firm in February.
In their Ratings Round-Up for February, released today (10 March), Square Mile analysts said the two strategies have kept their 'A' ratings since the "decision-making process, which underlines portfolio construction, is largely driven by the co-CIOs of the firm, Henry Maxey and Neil Mcleish". The Ruffer Diversified Return fund will still be managed by current co-managers Ian Rees and Jasmine Yeo, while Rees and Alexander Chartres are expected to join Yeo as co-managers of RICA. MacInnes had been a manager of RICA since 2016, according to data from FE fundinfo. Ruffer manager Duncan...
