Pair of Ruffer strategies to retain Square Mile ratings after manager departure

In their Ratings Round-Up for February, released today (10 March), Square Mile analysts said the two strategies have kept their 'A' ratings since the "decision-making process, which underlines portfolio construction, is largely driven by the co-CIOs of the firm, Henry Maxey and Neil Mcleish". The Ruffer Diversified Return fund will still be managed by current co-managers Ian Rees and Jasmine Yeo, while Rees and Alexander Chartres are expected to join Yeo as co-managers of RICA. MacInnes had been a manager of RICA since 2016, according to data from FE fundinfo. Ruffer manager Duncan...