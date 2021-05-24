J O Hambro Capital Management

Picks for your portfolio: Ten top-performing emerging market funds with the lowest China weightings

Asia

Picks for your portfolio: Ten top-performing emerging market funds with the lowest China weightings

The ones to look out for

clock 24 May 2021 • 1 min read
IW Long Reads: Burning ambition or crude awakening? Oil giants' M&A plans for renewables firms fuel energy transition debate

ESG

IW Long Reads: Burning ambition or crude awakening? Oil giants' M&A plans for renewables firms fuel energy transition debate

Tie-ups dominate as firms scramble for a piece of the zero carbon pie

clock 26 February 2021 •
Mark Leach appointed to partner at James Hambro & Partners

People moves

Mark Leach appointed to partner at James Hambro & Partners

Previously worked at JOHCM and Ruffer

clock 24 November 2020 •
Ex-JOHCM CEO Pease named Jupiter chair

People moves

Ex-JOHCM CEO Pease named Jupiter chair

Effective 2 March 2020

clock 06 November 2019 •
JOHCM announces new CEO as Gonzalez returns to Sydney

People moves

JOHCM announces new CEO as Gonzalez returns to Sydney

Former CEO of Sandaire Investment Office Alexandra Altinger

clock 23 July 2019 •
JOHCM chief leaves firm

Investment

JOHCM chief leaves firm

Search for replacement to begin imminently

clock 20 August 2018 •
Trustpilot