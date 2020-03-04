IPO
Ninety One IPO set to proceed with £2bn valuation
Formerly Investec Asset Management
Government action needed to halt UK equity market decline
Companies say regulation should be rolled back
Rising Sun Management to launch Japanese equity investment trust
Activist investment approach
Investment company secondary fundraising hits record level in 2019
All-time high £6.9bn raised
AJ Bell directors sell shares worth £25.7m a year after IPO
Share price nearly doubled
Overcoming the 'liquidity timebomb' in early-stage investing
Use of private secondary markets 'vital'
Are private equity blowouts good for investors?
Cracks beginning to show 'on several fronts'
The risk of believing the IPO hype
Level of noise surrounding IPOs 'deafening'
River and Mercantile group CFO to exit after five years
Moving back to US
IPO activity to remain subdued in Q4 amid 'sea change' on US tech listings 'bubble'
Global public offerings fall to three-year low in first nine months of 2019
The equity cushion myth: What the WeWork saga can teach us
Margins of safety can be thin at worst of times
Liberum awards Quilter and HL 'buy' ratings and marks AJ Bell a 'sell'
In their inaugural piece of research on investment platforms, analysts at Liberum have identified Quilter and Hargreaves Lansdown as the best buy opportunities, while AJ Bell received a sell rating from the team.
Why now is the time to be on high alert for value traps
Late stage of the IPO cycle
Unicorns, IPOs and the fear of repeating the late 1990s
2019 likely to break the record for IPOs set in 1999
Smith & Williamson completes prep work for 2020 IPO plans
Solid full-year results
Ruffer warns of 1999-style bubble in stockmarkets
'This looks and feels like a bubble'
Pre-IPO US tech fund opens up to new capital
MVP Star Tech NG fund opens up ahead of Uber listing
Where can investors find the best IPOs and new offerings?
Market showing "signs of life"
AJ Bell unveils final IPO price valuing firm at £651m
160p per share
AJ Bell float price implies £626m-£675m market cap
Prospectus expected today
AJ Bell confirms intention to float in December
‘To support growth strategy’
Update: Mobius Investment Trust reveals first allocations
Trust IPO raised £100m
Update: Merian Chrysalis trust caps fee for first 12 months
First day of dealing today
Aberdeen Standard Investments appointed manager of new sustainability trust ahead of IPO
Fundraise target of £200m