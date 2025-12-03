Nick Train hit by return woes as Finsbury Growth & Income performance slumps

First continuation vote in 2026

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Finsbury Growth & Income trust’s (FGT) underperformance has been “disappointing” according to its chair, Pars Purewal, but portfolio manager Nick Train has expressed his continued conviction in his investment approach.

