Saba Capital throws spanner in the works for Baillie Gifford trusts merger

Edinburgh Worldwide and US Growth

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

Activist investor Saba Capital has signally it would block a proposal between two Baillie Gifford boards to merge its Edinburgh Worldwide (EWI) and Baillie Gifford US Growth (USA) trusts, mandates the hedge fund has previously had public battles with.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Friday Briefing: So, it's not a bubble

Scottish Mortgage adjusts global marketing approach in bid to bring in clients and drive down discount

More on Investment Trusts

HICL abandons £5.3bn merger with TRIG after significant shareholder pressure
Investment Trusts

HICL abandons £5.3bn merger with TRIG after significant shareholder pressure

HICL share price rises

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 01 December 2025 • 2 min read
M&G managers join chorus of calls against HICL-TRIG merger
Investment Trusts

M&G managers join chorus of calls against HICL-TRIG merger

3.4% of shareholders to vote against

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 28 November 2025 • 2 min read
CT UK High Income swings to premium as it bets on 'better than perceived' UK equities
Investment Trusts

CT UK High Income swings to premium as it bets on 'better than perceived' UK equities

Half-year performance update

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 28 November 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot