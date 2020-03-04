investec asset management
Investec AM launches OEIC version of Global Environment fund
Managed by Deirdre Cooper and Graeme Baker
Losing my religion: What is the point in bonds?
Reviewing their usefulness at a time of intense volatility
Investec AM's Aird to take sabbatical
Returning in January 2020
Diversity and the power of belonging
Making employees feel welcomed and valued
Investec AM boosts China equity investment team
New hire strengthens Chinese equity capability at Investec AM
Blake Hutchins exits Investec AM for Troy
Manager move
Investec AM boosts EMD team
Double hire
Investec strengthens capabilities in 'burgeoning' investment companies market
Long-term growth area
Investec AM attracts net £6bn; Click&Invest platform to be closed as wealth arm suffers
Closing Click & Invest online platform
Investec AM senior management look to increase stake to 20% ahead of spinoff
Listing as a separate business
Weller and Wagstaff undertake CASCAID onesie challenge
Raised £2,000
Investec's Mundy: I would say we are only half way through the global financial crisis
Staunch value investor
Investec AM hires European head from Wellington
Also held roles at Alliance Berstein
7IM hires former Coutts asset allocation head Moll for chief strategist role
Also spent five years at Investec AM
What the rise of segregated mandates means for our industry
Due diligence is key
Investec AM's Stopford: Why I'm running my 'most defensive' portfolio
Reducing equities and corporate bonds
Investec and Vanguard join forces with insurer to launch health-related investments
Vitality enters long-term savings market
Investec Asset Management sees funds under management surpass £100bn
Net inflows of £7.3bn
Investec AM launches global total return credit fund
Following demand from UK clients
Investec AM recruits SLI's EMD manager for multi-asset team
Will help to build Investec's absolute return strategy
Pedal the Pond update: Team battle 'treacherous' storms and 25ft waves in bid to cross Atlantic
Raising awareness for young person's mental health charity
Investec AM gets new CEOs as Hendrik du Toit is appointed Investec Group CEO
John Green and Mimi Ferrini will become deputy CEOs of Investec AM
Mundy's Moments: What can history tell us about where bond yields are heading?
Analysis of bond market movements