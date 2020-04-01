David Aird to help develop Ninety One's private markets business

David Aird will join a team spearheading Ninety One's move into private markets, after 20 years of running Investec Asset Management's UK retail and institutional businesses, Investment Week can reveal.

Aird became managing director for global private markets moved when he returned to the firm in January after a brief sabbatical taken at the end of 2019.

The newly created role sits within a team charged with developing an approach to growing Ninety One's private markets business, the firm said. Having established a private credit business within Africa that it said has delivered strong investment results, Ninety One is now looking to expand this into new areas, the company added.

Philip Anker, head of Ninety One's international client group, will continue as interim head of the UK client group, a role he took on when Aird went on sabbatical in October.

A Ninety One spokesperson told Investment Week Aird wanted "a new career challenge within the organisation".

"We were delighted to welcome [Aird] back in January into a newly created role in the further development of our private markets business, reflecting this increasingly important area of growth for the business. His extensive experience in business building will be a strong contributor to this important initiative," the spokesperson added.

"While we remain focused on serving the evolving requirements of our clients during these extraordinary and turbulent times, we look forward to making further announcements in due course."

Aird joined Investec in 2000 from Gartmore Investment Management, where he worked in its hedge fund sales team.

Ninety One completed its demerger from Investec plc on 16 March, despite volatile market conditions. On a press call, founder and CEO Hendrik du Toit said the volatility would allow management to increase their stake in the business over time.

Shares in the dual-listed firm currently change hands in the London for 173p, 28% higher than the IPO price of 135p.