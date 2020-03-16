Ninety One management set to increase stake after Investec demerger

It was "imperative" that Ninety One, the asset management firm being spun out of Investec, completed its IPO on time "irrespective of market conditions", according to founder and CEO Hendrik du Toit.

Ninety One listed on the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges on Monday (16 March) amid coronavirus-related market turmoil.

While "a bit of a market crash was not part of the plan", du Toit said it was important to get the transaction done on time. "The timing of the IPO was not relevant because no-one was disinvesting," he explained.

In fact, du Toit said management "intends to increase its stake" in the business, which currently stands at 20%, claiming recent volatility is "creating an opportunity for further investment in the business by both management and willing shareholders". "This is not a moment of selling out."

Market Movers Blog: FTSE 100 crashes below 5,000

Last week, Investec said it would not sell the 10% of stock it was planning to offload to new investors, instead distributing its shares in Ninety One to the existing Investec shareholder base.

"Change has been part of our journey up to now," du Toit said. "We have seen many market shocks - the Russian crisis, the Asian crisis, emerging market crisis, going through to the global financial crisis - but through all this we have grown a business largely organically and today we are ready to operate independently as a public company.

"We have seen, historically, that big market dislocations like these provide opportunity for growth, simply because those who navigate these bouts of volatility better than others tend to get rewarded if they remain calm and patient and we hope to do that."

Ninety One shares opened trading on the London Stock Exchange at 135p, rising initially to 154p before settling at 141p.