David Aird to exit Ninety One after 24 years

Managing director of global private markets David Aird is set to leave Ninety One after nearly 24 years at the company.
A spokesperson for the firm confirmed his departure, adding that he will continue to have a "business relationship" with Ninety One. However, it is unclear what his next endeavour will be. "We thank him for his contribution to the firm and look forward to our continued partnership," the spokesperson added. Ninety One addresses shareholder dissidents from AGM Aird joined the company – then Investec Asset Management – in 2000 as managing director for the UK, where he was responsible for the retail and institutional business, and was also a director of Investec Fund Managers. He wa...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes