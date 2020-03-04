Investec
Ninety One IPO set to proceed with £2bn valuation
Formerly Investec Asset Management
FE fundinfo unveils group with most 2020 Alpha Fund Managers
55 managers joined the list this year
Spot the Dog: Underperfoming funds cost investors £410m a year in fees
£43.9bn assets under management in 'dog fund'
Mundy: Now 'not a time to be sitting on one's hands'
An interesting side effect of labelling oneself a contrarian investor is that many observers expect a constant stream of non-consensual thoughts and portfolio positions.
Update: Investec AM rebrand Ninety One to list on LSE
Demerger expected to complete in Q1 2020
Three protective offerings for absolute return sector sceptics
The best funds to protect against downsides
Mundy's Moment: The rise of private equity
Making good use of the asset class
Blake Hutchins exits Investec AM for Troy
Manager move
Mundy's Moments: Value and me always
Choosing a good fund still requires personal touch
Boris Johnson's Britain: The outlook for UK assets
How will the industry fare under his premiership?
Investec's Mundy: Banks and retail offer UK investors some solace
Uncertainty set to remain
Investec strengthens capabilities in 'burgeoning' investment companies market
Long-term growth area
Mundy's Moment: Diamonds in the rough
Picking the best of the worst performing companies
Investec AM attracts net £6bn; Click&Invest platform to be closed as wealth arm suffers
Closing Click & Invest online platform
Brewin Dolphin confirms acquisition of Investec's Irish wealth business
Brewins also looks to raise £60m through share placing
Nominees revealed for the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Over 1,300 nominations received
Brewin Dolphin in 'exclusive' talks with Investec about buying wealth management business
Looking to buy private client stockbroking business
Mundy's Moments: Hold or fold?
Better to heed red flags than to be caught out by them
Investec hires JPM's James Elliot as head of multi-asset
Left JPMAM in March
'Unfashionable' UK funds lead February performers
Absolute return ‘continues to disappoint’
Which data companies are a good fit for income portfolios?
As UK equity income investors, one sector we have found attractive is data or information service providers, which offer services to either corporates or consumers.
Investec launches Global Environment fund
Supporting the decarbonisation of portfolios
View From The Top: Investec's Aird why it's time to walk the walk on sustainable investing
Lip service not enough in ethical investments