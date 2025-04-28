JP Morgan AM names Richard Webb's replacements as he heads for retirement

JP Morgan Asset Management has named the replacements on outgoing manager Richard Webb’s funds as the industry veteran prepares for retirement.
Webb is retiring from the industry at the end of September 2025 after 30 years at the asset manager and 40 years working in financial services. JPMAM's Andreas Michalitsianos: Investment grade bonds built to last He currently oversees three mandates: the JPM Europe (ex-UK) ESG Equity fund, Euroland Equity and Europe Sustainable Equity fund; the latter two are both Luxembourg domiciled. Webb will be supporting the team until his departure date, but as of 30 May, he will officially step back from day-to-day management duties, a spokesperson for the firm told Investment Week. At th...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes