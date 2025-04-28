JP Morgan AM names Richard Webb's replacements as he heads for retirement

Webb is retiring from the industry at the end of September 2025 after 30 years at the asset manager and 40 years working in financial services. JPMAM's Andreas Michalitsianos: Investment grade bonds built to last He currently oversees three mandates: the JPM Europe (ex-UK) ESG Equity fund, Euroland Equity and Europe Sustainable Equity fund; the latter two are both Luxembourg domiciled. Webb will be supporting the team until his departure date, but as of 30 May, he will officially step back from day-to-day management duties, a spokesperson for the firm told Investment Week. At th...