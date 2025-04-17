Ninety One's AUM sees marginal rise despite 'best performance in peer group'

The AUM figure marks only a 0.5% increase from the end of 2024 (£130.2bn) and is year-on-year higher than the £126bn posted on 31 March 2024. In a quarterly trading update today (17 April), the asset manager revealed it will publish its full-year results on 4 June 2025. Action underway to address performance on over 30% of Ninety One funds A note from Investec Securities Research commended Ninety One's performance, deeming it to be the "best among its peer group". The 0.5% quarterly rise, according to the research note, "compares very favourably with the average decline reported...