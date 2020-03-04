Ian Sayers
Investment company secondary fundraising hits record level in 2019
All-time high £6.9bn raised
AIC continues revamp with Utilities sector name change
To be known as Infrastructure Securities from 16 December
October marks all-time high for investment company fundraising
Record-breaking month for investment trusts
'There is more to come': What now after the FCA's latest illiquidity crackdown?
New NURS rules published yesterday
Investment company assets hit £200bn
Assets have doubled since January 2013
Treasury Committee would 'support' further regulation of fund buy lists
Hargreaves Lansdown's Wealth 50 under the spotlight
AIC sector revamp welcomed as alternative flows double
Changes come into effect on 28 May
VCTs see record fundraise for 2018/19 tax year
Highest since 2005/6
'Ensuring healthy competition in the sector': Industry welcomes FCA's Platform Market study
Consultation paper published today
Investment trust round-up: the biggest stories of the closed-ended sector in 2018
It has been a busy year for the closed-ended sector having celebrated its 150th anniversary and seeing the largest number of IPOs in over a decade. Check out our gallery showcasing the biggest investment trust stories of 2018.
PIMFA calls for PRIIPs suspension in regulatory U-turn
Had previously urged EU regulators to go ahead as planned
Update: EU confirms two year UCITS KID delay
European Commission relents to pressure
AIC's Sayers: 'We have put one phase to bed and are ready for the next'
Tackling KIDs is 'key priority'
AIC to recategorise sectors in 2019 following year-long review
'Appropriate time'
AIC calls for suspension of 'toxic' KIDs
Could lead investors to make 'disastrous decisions'
Editor's View: Why KIDs review can't wait
Concerns mounting over potential return figures
AIC's Sayers: KIDS, eh? Who'd have 'em?
KIDS make investment company costs look higher