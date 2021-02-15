AIC launches new property sector and two country offerings in latest shake-up

The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has created three new investment sectors to be launched in March, and has merged three existing sectors into one.

Following a review, the AIC has expanded its range of sectors to "reflect how our industry has expanded and developed since 2019", with two new country offerings and an eighth property sector.

China/Greater China will include products invested in "shares of quoted companies in the China or Greater China region". The India sector includes those invested in "shares of quote Indian companies", and Property - UK Logistics will consist of products invested in "UK logistics property".

The AIC has also merged Country Specialist: Asia Pacific - ex Japan, Country Specialist: Europe - ex UK and Country Specialist: Latin America into a single sector called Country Specialist. Products in this new sector must invest "a substantial portion of assets in the shares of quoted companies in up to two countries".

Asia Pacific Income has been renamed Asia Pacific Equity Income, in which products must invest in "shares of larger quoted Asia Pacific companies for both capital growth and income", dropping "high-yielding securities" and the "high income" caveat from the former description.

Ian Sayers, chief executive of the AIC, said: "We do a sector review every two years to ensure our investment company sectors are as helpful as possible for investors.

"These latest changes reflect how our industry has expanded and developed since 2019, with an increasing number of specialist property companies and the growing importance of China and India in equity markets.

"Our new and revised sectors will help investors compare investment companies with relevant peers, and make it easier for them to find what they are looking for."