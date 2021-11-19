Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

Congratulations to the winners

Award winners announced
Award winners announced

Investment Week was pleased to honour the winners of the 23rd Investment Company of the Year Awards, in association with the AIC, at a special ceremony in London on 18 November.

The awards, which reward excellence in closed-ended fund management, highlight managers who have delivered consistently strong performance for investors and the judges believe can continue to perform well.  

Our shortlist for the awards was constructed using scores provided by the AIC, using Morningstar data, looking at NAV returns over the three years to 30 June 2021. 

Shortlisted companies were then contacted by Investment Week and asked to submit a questionnaire, which was used in the qualitative judging stage.    

Winners were chosen by our judging panel, including some of the UK's leading researchers and investors in investment companies, and a number of qualitative factors were considered.   

 The judges also decided the winner of this year's Best New Issue category, with the award going to Home REIT. The judges said this worthy winner is doing good as well as doing well, as it is contributing to the alleviation of homelessness in the UK.  

This year's Group of the Year Award went to Baillie Gifford, which also enjoyed a number of wins at category level.  

Meanwhile, our Rising Star of the Year was Elmley de la Cour from the AIC, who the judges praised for his proactive approach and passion for promoting the benefits of investment companies. 

Finally, the judges wanted to honour two individuals with the Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry.

Firstly, the judges wanted to recognise Baillie Gifford's James Anderson for the success of his fund management career and the major impact he has had on the development of the investment trust sector and raising its profile with investors. They said the Scottish Mortgage trust has been the outstanding success of the past two decades.

The judges also wanted to honour Ian Sayers, former chief executive of the AIC, for his outstanding contribution over two decades. Notable achievements during his tenure included changing company law to allow investment companies to buy back their shares, while industry assets almost tripled from £85bn in 2010 to £237bn. 

In particular, the judges highlighted his work in the past 12 months, saying the AIC has had to be particularly active to safeguard the interests of the investment company sector.  

The winners

UK All Companies

Winner: The Mercantile Investment Trust

Highly commended: Henderson Opportunities Trust 

 

UK Income

Winner: Law Debenture Corporation

Highly commended: The Diverse Income Trust 

 

UK Smaller Companies

Winner: JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust

 

Asia Pacific

Winner: Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

 

Europe

Winner: BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

 

Global

Winner: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 

 

Overseas Income

Winner: The Scottish American Investment Company 

 

Overseas Smaller Companies

Winner: Herald Investment Trust  

 

Emerging Markets

Winner: JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust   

 

Single Country

Winner: Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust  

 

Flexible

Winner: RIT Capital Partners  

 

Private Equity & Growth Capital

Winner: HgCapital Trust 

 

Debt

Winner: VPC Specialty Lending Investments

 

Property

Winner: Supermarket Income REIT

 

Biotech and Healthcare

Winner: The Biotech Growth Trust  

 

Commodities and Natural Resources

Winner: Baker Steel Resources Trust 

 

Specialist

Winner: Allianz Technology Trust 

Highly commended: Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

 

Infrastructure

Winner: Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Highly commended: BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. 

 

Renewable energy infrastructure

Winner: The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited

 

Environmental

Winner: Impax Environmental Markets

 

VCT Generalist

Winner: Mobeus Income & Growth VCT

 

VCT Specialist

Winner: Seneca Growth Capital VCT

 

VCT AIM Quoted

Winner: Amati AIM VCT

Highly commended: Unicorn AIM VCT 

 

Best New Issue

Winner: Home REIT

 

Group of the Year

Baillie Gifford

 

Rising Star of the Year

Elmley de la Cour, AIC

 

Jackie Beard Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

James Anderson, Baillie Gifford

Ian Sayers

 

For more information about the methodology and the awards, visit the event site here.

