AIC calls for removal of stamp duty for investment companies

The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has responded to HM Treasury’s review of the UK funds regime with calls for the removal of stamp duty for investment companies.

HM Treasury's call for input seeks views on issues across tax and regulation as part of its review of the UK funds regime.

The HM Treasury's ‘Review for the UK funds regime: a call for input' was published in on 26 January 2021. The review started with a consultation of the tax treatment of asset-holding companies in alternative fund structures, to which the government responded in December 2020.

AIC chief executive Ian Sayers said: "We have recommended that HM Treasury remove stamp duty and stamp duty reserve tax (SDRT) on purchases of investment trust, investment company REIT and VCT shares. This will level the playing field with open-ended funds.

"Since 2014, most purchases of open-ended funds have been exempt from stamp duty yet it remains in place for investment companies. There is no policy rationale for this difference as investment companies and open-ended funds serve the same investor need. It is time that this distortion is addressed.

"Investment trusts, investment company REITs and VCTs already pay stamp duty, SDRT or stamp duty land tax when they purchase their underlying investments. Levying stamp duty again when investors buy their shares leads to double taxation.

"UK policy has traditionally ensured a neutral tax position for the end investor, so that an investor in a collective fund will be in a similar tax position as if they had invested in the fund's underlying assets directly. Removing stamp duty on purchases of investment trusts, investment company REITs and VCTs will create a fair tax position for investors and maximise competition in the public interest."