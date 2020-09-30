Investment Week's David Brenchley awarded Best Trade Journalist at AIC Media Awards

David Brenchley, acting deputy news editor of Investment Week, has scooped the gong for best trade journalist at the Association of Investment Companies’ (AIC’s) Media Awards 2020 – for the second year running.

The annual awards, which recognise the journalists who have "best educated private investors and financial advisers about investment companies", are voted for by AIC members, their managers, brokers and analysts.

David, who has worked with us at Investment Week since May 2019, began his career as a journalist in 2010 as assistant content editor for Sports New Media. He landed his first financial journalism role in 2013 for Money Observer, and has since worked for interactive investor and Morningstar.

He said: "In what has been a tough year all round, I am delighted to have won Best Trade Journalist for the second year running. The investment company sector is diverse and provides an array of interesting story ideas to dig into and from which to learn."

Ian Sayers, chief executive of the AIC, said he would "like to thank" this year's winners "for their hard work and commend them for the help they provide to their readers".

He added: "The pandemic has created many challenges for investors and the winners have responded in a creative and thoughtful way."

From the team at Investment Week - well done David!