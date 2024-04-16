IA Japan

IA Japan sector boasts highest number of funds beating peers on a regular basis

Funds

IA Japan sector boasts highest number of funds beating peers on a regular basis

CT Multi-Manager Fund Watch survey

clock 16 April 2024 • 3 min read
Only 2% of funds consistently achieve top quartile returns over three years

Funds

Only 2% of funds consistently achieve top quartile returns over three years

CTI FundWatch survey

clock 20 July 2023 • 2 min read
BMO GAM report: Funds hit record performance lows in Q1 of 2022

Funds

BMO GAM report: Funds hit record performance lows in Q1 of 2022

Five top-quartile funds over three years

clock 03 May 2022 • 2 min read
interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

Unit trusts/OEICs

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

Has lost 9.4% over last 12 months

clock 09 November 2021 • 2 min read

People moves

Man GLG Japan Core Alpha's Harker and Edwards to retire

Will depart on 31 March 2021

clock 15 October 2020 • 2 min read

Funds

Active management edges out passive performance in Q1

Passive outperforms over five years

clock 04 June 2020 • 2 min read
Trustpilot