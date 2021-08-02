HL

Marlborough's Santa Barbara and Feld to head up two HL segregated mandates

UK

Marlborough Micro and Nano Cap Growth managers

clock 02 August 2021 • 2 min read
HL Select's Clayton backs specialised property sector to deliver income

UK

Manager bullish on warehouses and e-commerce

clock 27 April 2021 • 1 min read
Hargreaves Lansdown faces legal action over Woodford fund

Funds

Letters Before Action sent to HL and Link Fund Solutions

clock 22 March 2021 •
HL's CFO buys shares after Peter Hargreaves sells £300m stake

Investment

Stock price falls 7% on sale news

clock 18 February 2021 •
HL shares rise as Peel Hunt upgrades stock to 'buy'

Platforms

Stock has been 'oversold'

clock 22 October 2020 •
Mark Dampier retires from HL role

Funds

Calls time on 38-year career

clock 01 September 2020 •
Hargreaves Lansdown relaunches new 68-strong Wealth Shortlist

Funds

Formerly Wealth 50

clock 30 June 2020 •
Hargreaves Lansdown wounded by Woodford in latest Which? platform rating survey

Platforms

Fallen to joint sixth place

clock 01 June 2020 •
Hargreaves Lansdown to scrap Wealth 50 List - reports

Platforms

16 months after its launch

clock 04 May 2020 •
Peter Hargreaves sells £550m of HL stock

Industry

Strong investor demand

clock 07 February 2020 •
Trustpilot