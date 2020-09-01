Mark Dampier retires from HL role

Dampier has expressed a wish to spend more time with his family

Research director at Hargreaves Lansdown Mark Dampier is set to retire from the firm, bringing to an end a 38-year career in the investment industry.

The architect of the Wealth 50 list said in a blog post on Friday afternoon (28 August) that now is "a good time to leave my full-time role at HL".

Dampier said on Friday that "as you grow older your priorities obviously start to change", expressing a desire to spend more time with his family.

However, he added that he would "be back from time-to-time to share my thoughts with you all".

HL's Wealth 50 was recently revamped, following criticism of its continued inclusion of the now-collapsed Woodford Equity Income fund amid dire performance.

The new 68-strong Wealth Shortlist has a renewed focus on passive and ESG funds, and now places greater emphasis on performance potential rather than savings for funds' ongoing charges.

In June last year, it emerged Dampier, his wife Annette and CIO Lee Gardhouse had sold a total of £6.1m in HL shares, prior to the platform's share price going into freefall following the suspension of Woodford Investment Management's flagship fund.

Dampier said: "Investment has a bit of science in it, a bit of luck, and by the time you are near finishing your career, a great deal of experience. But you are always learning."