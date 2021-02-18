HL's CFO buys shares after Peter Hargreaves sells £300m stake

Peter Hargreaves stood down as chief executive of Hargreaves Lansdown in 2010

Hargreaves Lansdown's CFO Philip Johnson has been buying shares in the company after Peter Hargreaves' sale of a £300m stake sent the stock price down.

Two days ago (16 February), Hargreaves revealed he had sold 19,543,974 of the investment platform's shares at £15.35 each to institutional investors.

The sale takes his total ownership in the financial services giant from 24% to less than 20% and comes 12 months after he traded shares worth £550m as part of a plan to diversify his assets.

The news sent the stock price downward, falling some 7% from close on Tuesday 16 February to open at £15.34 on 17 February; since then the stock has recovered slightly to £15.45 at the time of writing.

This morning (17 February), a stockmarket announcement showed HL's chief financial officer Johnson had purchased 1,931 shares in the funds supermarket at a total cost of £29,833.95.

Hargreaves Lansdown boosts dividend as profits rise

Despite the large offloading of shares, Hargreaves remains the largest shareholder followed by Lindsell Train and group co-founder Stephen Lansdown.

Hargreaves, who stood down as chief executive in 2010, has an estimated net worth of £2.4bn, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

Co-founder Stephen Lansdown has also been reducing his stake, selling £160m worth of shares in April 2020 and another £103m worth in November, reducing his holding to under 6%.

Hargreaves: My sale of HL shares was purely serendipitous

About 220,000 new customers joined the firm's platform last year, while in the last six months of 2020, profits grew to £152m, revenues climbed 16% to almost £300m, and new business jumped 40%.

HL's share price is still up around 3% year-to-date, despite the recent fall. Over one year to 18 February, however, the shares are down 8%.