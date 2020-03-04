HBOS
MPs call for 'outdated' FCA to be split
Follows HBOS failures
HBOS report damns FSA for being 'too trusting'
Damning verdict on regulator
Last minute rush to join Lloyds investor lawsuit over HBOS takeover
Around 8,000 investors have put their name to a lawsuit claiming Lloyds misled shareholders ahead of the bank's acquisition of HBOS six years ago.
Passive price war: Five of the most expensive UK equity trackers
The price war in the passive space continues to rage but some providers refuse to play ball, offering trackers with fees as steep as active funds.
'Reckless' bankers face up to seven years in prison
New laws passing through Parliament could see bankers found guilty of "reckless misconduct" jailed for up to seven years.
Ex-HBOS chief stripped of knighthood
Former HBOS chief executive James Crosby has been stripped of his knighthood, the UK Cabinet Office has said.
Lloyds chairman Bischoff to retire
Sir Winfried Bischoff, chairman of Lloyds Banking Group after taking over during the financial crisis, is to retire from the group later this month.
Ex-HBOS director quits Resolution after investors voice concern
Phil Hodkinson, the former finance director of HBOS, has bowed to pressure and resigned as senior independent director of Resolution, the life assurance group .
Resolution pays £143k to former HBOS finance chief
A former HBOS banker who signed off the firm's financial accounts in years leading up to its collapse collected £143,000 last year from life company consolidation vehicle Resolution.
Ex-HBOS chief Crosby to forfeit knighthood
Former HBOS chief executive Sir James Crosby is to give up his knighthood, according to reports.
FCA chairman Griffith-Jones under fire over collapse of HBOS
The new City watchdog was last night fighting to defend its chairman amid accusations he enabled HBOS to pursue its reckless lending strategy.
Calls for HBOS execs to be banned for life from City
The Banking Standards Commission has asked the Financial Services Authority (FSA) to consider if three former HBOS bankers should be barred from future roles in the financial sector.
Former HBOS chiefs to come under fire for £30bn bailout
The senior executives of collapsed bank HBOS will come under fire from MPs on Thursday with the publication of a damning report on the failed bank.
Former HBOS employees charged in £35m fraud investigation
Two former employees of HBOS have been arrested along with a string of other suspects following an investigation into loans offered by the bank prior to its collapse.
FSA under pressure over approved persons regime - reports
The Financial Services Authority is considering major making 'radical changes' to its approved persons regime, according to a report in the Sunday Telegraph.
HBOS chief sold two-thirds of shares before bank collapsed
The former chief executive of HBOS sold off two-thirds of his personal stake in the bank's shares before the lender collapsed.
FSA bans former HBOS chief and fines him £500k
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has banned former HBOS executive Peter Cummings and fined him £500,000 for failings within the company's corporate division.
Our strategies for dealing with geo-political risk
SPECIAL REPORT
Ignis' Bowie: Why backing the banks was my best call post-Lehmans
The past three years have been a tumultuous time for the financials sector, which has seen a phase of deleveraging, rights issues and balance sheet repair which continues to this day.
FSA's HBOS report held up by banker's legal battle
The Financial Services Authority's (FSA) report into the failure of HBOS is being delayed by a legal challenge from Peter Cummings, a former senior executive at the bank.
Lloyds sued by US investors for HBOS compensation
US shareholders in Lloyds at the time of its takeover of HBOS have launched lawsuits against the bank, its former chairman, Sir Victor Blank, and ex-chief executive Eric Daniels.
Lloyds returns to profit of £2.21bn
Lloyds Banking Group is back in the black for the first time since it was bailed out by the government, boosted by a record results in asset management arm SWIP.
Murray Income buys outside UK
The manager of the Murray Income trust is preparing to buy into non-UK assets after shareholders voted to diversify away from concentrated UK sectors earlier this year.
Lloyds CEO will retire in 2011
Eric Daniels, group chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, has announced his retirement, giving the organisation one year to find a successor.