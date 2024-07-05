Rachel Reeves appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer

First female chancellor

clock • 3 min read

Rachel Reeves has been sworn in as Chancellor of the Exchequer, following Labour’s sweeping victory in the general election.

Reeves joins the cabinet as the first ever woman to lead the Treasury in the UK, following 14 years as an opposition member of parliament representing Leeds West. Market Movers Blog: UK stocks open higher as sterling holds steady after Labour victory The new Chancellor formerly served as shadow minister for the Treasury for the past three years. Reeves will step foot into 11 Downing Street following Labour's landslide victory of 412 seats in the House of Commons, holding parliamentary majority of around 170 seats. As a member of the Labour Party since the age of 16, Reeves gaine...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

7IM suffers dual senior exit as investment strategy chief departs

Fidelity International portfolio manager Claudio Ferrarese leaves

More on UK

Labour's Keir Starmer hails victory as he becomes Britain's prime minister
UK

Labour's Keir Starmer hails victory as he becomes Britain's prime minister

Succeeds Rishi Sunak

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 05 July 2024 • 2 min read
Markets welcome reduced political risk premium on UK assets after Labour win
UK

Markets welcome reduced political risk premium on UK assets after Labour win

Domestic stocks and sterling inch higher

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 05 July 2024 • 3 min read
Rishi Sunak resigns as prime minister ahead of stepping down as Conservatives leader
UK

Rishi Sunak resigns as prime minister ahead of stepping down as Conservatives leader

Following Labour's landslide victory

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 05 July 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot