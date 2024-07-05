Rachel Reeves appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer

Rachel Reeves has been sworn in as Chancellor of the Exchequer, following Labour’s sweeping victory in the general election.
Reeves joins the cabinet as the first ever woman to lead the Treasury in the UK, following 14 years as an opposition member of parliament representing Leeds West. Market Movers Blog: UK stocks open higher as sterling holds steady after Labour victory The new Chancellor formerly served as shadow minister for the Treasury for the past three years. Reeves will step foot into 11 Downing Street following Labour's landslide victory of 412 seats in the House of Commons, holding parliamentary majority of around 170 seats. As a member of the Labour Party since the age of 16, Reeves gaine...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes