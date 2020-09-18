7IM appoints former Aegon UK CEO as chairman

7IM has appointed former Aegon UK CEO Adrian Grace as chairman of the board, replacing Ian Owen, who steps down after five years.

Grace brings 40 years' experience across the financial services and technology industries, most recently as non-executive director and remuneration committee chair at Virgin Money, and, until his retirement in March, Aegon UK CEO for nearly a decade.

He has also held various roles across HBOS, Barclays, Sage and GE Capital.

Living and working in Edinburgh for more than 20 years also gives Grace a familiarity of the Scottish market, in which 7IM has a large presence since its acquisition of TCAM in 2018.

Dean Proctor, 7IM CEO, said: "I am hugely excited to welcome Adrian and have someone of his calibre and know-how join the 7IM board.

"He brings with him vast industry experience, in particular his track record of bringing together and integrating technology and financial service solutions - something which I believe remains key to 7IM delivering on our vision to provide an unrivalled experience to our customers and clients.

"At the same time, I would like to thank Ian for his immense contribution over the years, not least for the support he has shown me personally in my first year at 7IM."

Former chairman Owen added: "I am delighted to be able to hand over to such an experienced successor. Adrian has my full support and I wish him all the success in the new role.

"I have enjoyed my term as chairman immensely and believe that with the leadership of Dean Proctor and Adrian Grace, 7IM has an incredibly bright future."

Of his appointment, Grace said: "It is a privilege to be joining a firm with such a strong track record of innovation and focus on technology. I look forward to working with Dean and the rest of the board to help continue to drive 7IM forward and in particular, helping to maintain its track record of innovation and customer-orientation."