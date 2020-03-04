Graham Kitchen
Janus Henderson appoints Maris and Crooke as co-heads of equities; Graham Kitchen exits for charity sector
Current head leaving the industry
Ex-First State man Finegan joins Henderson as EM head
Henderson Global Investors has replaced its head of emerging markets with former First State manager Glen Finegan.
Henderson to review 'lacklustre' emerging market range
Henderson Global Investors is seeking to revamp its "lacklustre" emerging markets range, with plans to strengthen the team and launch additional mandates.
Global exposure key to UK equity returns
TIP OF THE WEEK
Video: Henderson's Kitchen tips equity bull run to continue
VIDEO: STOCKS STILL CHEAP
Jupiter shares open 15% ahead of offer price
Jupiter shares have opened at 190.25p on the first day of full trading on the London Stock Exchange, a 15% increase on its offer price.
Henderson managers buy into Jupiter
A number of Henderson fund managers bought a 2% combined stake in Jupiter during the asset manager's IPO.