Mercantile investment trust chair to retire next year

The chair of the Mercantile investment trust, Angus Gordon Lennox, is set to retire in 2025 following the conclusion of the company’s annual general meeting.
Gordon Lennox, a director of the trust since 2015 and chair since 2018, will be succeeded by Rachel Beagles, who has been a director of the trust since 2021. Having previously sat on the board of the Association of Investment Companies for six years, Beagles is currently a non-executive director of Alliance Witan. Prior to that, she was a managing director and co-head of the pan-European banks equity research and sales team at Deutsche Bank's investment banking division. Legal & General private markets chief appointed to head retail division in leadership shake-up As part of the ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes