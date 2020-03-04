Global Growth
Investors must 'rethink safe havens' - JPMAM
New report on Long Term Capital Market Assumptions
Liontrust unveils Sustainable Future Global Growth fund
'Rising interest' in sustainable team and their funds
Industry Voice: The making of Asia's market leaders
Teera Chanpongsang, portfolio manager of the Fidelity Asia Fund, charts the advancements he’s seen on-the-ground in the last two decades and the market leaders that continue to emerge across the region.
Investment styles for when the backdrop is 'triggering alarm bells'
'Massive dispersions' between equity market returns
Can markets stay buoyant for the rest of 2019?
Global economic cycle is among the longest in history
Revealed: Winners of the 2019 Fund Manager of the Year Awards
Which funds stole the show?
Amundi appoints head of credit research for fixed income
Poached from HSBC GAM
Matthews Asia's Kong: Currency moves, global growth and policy changes
Favourable rate environment
What investors can expect from 'pivotal' US earnings season?
An eye on tech players and artificial intelligence
BofAML survey: Managers warn of secular stagnation (but not a recession)
Worst outlook since July 2008
Why 2018 has 'fallen short' of growth expectations
During 2017, investors enjoyed several positive surprises.
BofAML: Number of investors bearish on global growth at ten-year high
Since November 2008
Carmignac's Saint-Georges: US policies 'hoovering' up liquidity and global growth
'Three cycles are colliding'
Reasons to be (cautiously) optimistic on emerging market equities
We are cautiously optimistic about emerging market (EM) equities this year. Valuations are reasonable and risks look to be largely contained.
Jupiter's Bezalel: Volatility in February a 'rehearsal' for more to come later this year
Strengthening dollar a risk
Gallery: Six reasons the emerging markets rally will continue in 2018
Emerging and frontier market equities saw strong performance in 2017
ETF Snapshot: Global stock ETFs post strongest weekly flows
Inflows of €2.9bn
Global economy growing at fastest rate since 2011 but NIESR warns of slowdown
World economy to expand 3.9% in 2018
Industry Voice: Peak Growth - Three Reasons the Global Economy Could Top Out in 2018
Barring a zombie apocalypse or a sudden spontaneous collapse in asset prices, the current Goldilocks environment of synchronized, above-trend global economic growth and low but gently rising inflation will likely persist in 2018.
Where to invest at this stage of 'the most unloved of bull markets'
Octupus Investments' Oliver Wallin
PwC: Asset and wealth managers must be 'fit for growth' as heyday of 30%+ profit margins not sustainable
Burgeoning wealth of HNWs
IMF upgrades UK growth again on 'stronger-than-expected' performance since Brexit vote
Increased by 0.5% to 2%
IMF raises US growth forecast on Trump's fiscal stimulus plans
Increased 2017 US growth forecast to 2.3%