Thematic, systematic, pragmatic: Why multi-strategy investing still has a place in 2021

In a world where traditional asset classes are not offering particularly attractive prospective returns, many argue that investment in alternative assets – such as private equity, high-yield bonds, renewable energy and even cryptocurrencies – has become essential to ensure sufficient portfolio diversification.

While some investors may wish to opt for a single-asset-class strategy, for others, a multi-strategy allocation may be more appropriate.

What can a multi-strategy fund offer to a traditional balanced portfolio in terms of enhancing the risk-return outcome for investors?

Since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2007-08, the levels of economic intervention and support by authorities worldwide have been unprecedented, and the stimulus measures have driven bond yields lower and equity prices higher.

A whole new world: Market recovery on the way but do not expect a return to the old normal

Although these support measures have been welcomed, they do leave investors relying on a combination of traditional equities and bonds with a conundrum: where and how should they allocate their funds? The challenge is greatest in the bond markets where, unlike equities that can grow their earnings over time, most interest payments are fixed.

To put this into perspective: since the start of the GFC, the 10-year government bond yields in the US, the UK and Germany have fallen from highs of 5.3%, 5.5% and 4.7% respectively to 1.04%, 0.26% and -0.54%.

These moves have been driven by the responses to crises: firstly the GFC and more recently the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is very difficult to make a case for owning a bond yielding 1% or less over any meaningful length of time, let alone a bond with a negative yield where a loss is all but guaranteed.

In this challenging environment there is certainly a strong case to be made for investing in alternative assets or strategies.

The list of alternative investments available is as long as it is broad - it covers areas as diverse as private equity, high-yield bonds, hybrid capital bonds, equity and bond derivatives, structured products, property, renewable energy, infrastructure, volatility and even cryptocurrencies.

Some investors may choose to own single-asset-class strategies, but for others, an allocation to a multi-strategy option will be more suitable.

A shot of hope: Vaccine and cash injections could spring economy back to life by Q2

As an alternative investment to bonds, any solution chosen should be managed with an absolute-return objective and should seek to reduce the downside risk for investors.

Unsurprisingly, selecting which fund to own is far from simple. The Morningstar database currently lists 605 funds in its alternative multi-strategy sector.

Over the past year, the average fund has returned 0.79%, with the best-performing fund rising 53% and the worst falling 90%. The top-performing fund was focused on special situations, while the worst was a fixed-income strategy.

To complicate things further, both funds, according to their Bloomberg data, had assets of less than $10m at the start of the year, which would have made them uninvestable for most people.