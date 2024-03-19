Global growth expectations hit two-year high as managers diverge on potential AI bubble

In its monthly Global Fund Manager Survey, the firm found sentiment in March was also the most bullish it had been since January 2022, with the measure rising to 4.6 from 4.3 in February. Global fund managers most bullish in two years as growth expectations improve As the growth outlooks improved, two-thirds of fund managers claimed it was "unlikely" the global economy would experience a recession in the coming 12 months. Yet 62% said they would expect a ‘soft landing'; while 23% believed there would be no landing – up from 5% in October 2023 – and just 11% said there would be a ‘h...