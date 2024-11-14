Fund managers more bullish on global growth following Trump win

Of the 22% of participants who responded to the survey after the election results were announced, 23% expect stronger global growth, compared to the full month's results of -4% and up from -10% in October. The percentage of fund managers expecting a stronger US economy was 28% among the post-election respondents, -15% for the full month of November and -22% in October. What is next for the US after Donald Trump's re-election? An acceleration in China's growth and US tax cuts were picked as the most bullish developments, while an unpredictable surge in bond yields and a global tra...