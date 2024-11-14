Fund managers more bullish on global growth following Trump win

Investors are more bullish on global growth prospects following Trump's victory, according to the latest Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey.
Of the 22% of participants who responded to the survey after the election results were announced, 23% expect stronger global growth, compared to the full month's results of -4% and up from -10% in October. The percentage of fund managers expecting a stronger US economy was 28% among the post-election respondents, -15% for the full month of November and -22% in October. What is next for the US after Donald Trump's re-election? An acceleration in China's growth and US tax cuts were picked as the most bullish developments, while an unpredictable surge in bond yields and a global tra...
