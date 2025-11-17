Jupiter changing name and benchmark of European Growth fund

Evolution to style-agnostic approach

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

The JGF-Jupiter European Growth is undergoing a name and benchmark change to better reflect the evolution of its investment style.

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson

