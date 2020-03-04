George Osborne
Osborne eyes top IMF role to replace Lagarde
Former UK Chancellor thinks he is a strong candidate
Osborne takes on sixth job as University of Manchester professor
Unpaid position
BlackRock to pay George Osborne £650k for advisory role
City speeches earned him £800k
Former Treasury official to oversee BlackRock's Brexit plans
Follows recent appointment of George Osborne
George Osborne to join BlackRock in advisory role
Cannot lobby government
BlackRock becomes largest Lloyds shareholder
After latest government share sale
Govt to merge financial guidance bodies into one
Diverted from two-body plan
Hammond scraps 2020 budget surplus target on Brexit 'rollercoaster' fears
Speaking at Conservative Party Conference
Lloyds share sale could be scrapped amid post-Brexit uncertainty
Share price languishing below 73p
Man at the top: What will Andrew Bailey bring to the FCA?
Bailey took the helm at the FCA on 1 July
Chancellor plans to cut corporation tax below 15% in post-Brexit business boost
Target of lower than 15%
What will be the next lifetime event added to LISA bonus list?
TISA launches survey
Osborne warns 'tens of thousands' of financial jobs at threat from Brexit
Latest Treasury figures
Osborne: Brexit will cost British households £4,300 a year
Latest Treasury report
RBS pays UK govt £1.2bn to restart public dividends
Removes dividend access share
IA unveils plan to boost long-term investment in the UK
Supported by Chancellor George Osborne
Budget 2016: Treasury clarifies EIS and VCT legislation
To be introduced in Finance Bill 2016
Budget 2016: Osborne gives boost to bond fund investors
Campaigned for by the Investment Association
Gosling's Grouse: Let's give credit where it is due for Osborne's new Lifetime ISA
It was the ISAs that won it!
Budget 2016: Osborne announces corporation tax cuts for small businesses
Aims to cut to 17% by 2020
Budget 2016: Osborne unveils Lifetime ISA, raises limit to £20k
Help with first homes and retirement savings
Budget 2016: Chancellor warns of 'dangerous cocktail of risk' as UK growth revised down
OBR forecasts 2% growth in 2016
Budget 2016: Money Advice Service to be scrapped
MAS was heavily criticised by MPs