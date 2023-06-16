Treasury Committee criticises disbanding of Office for Tax Simplification

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Harriett Baldwin (pictured), chair of the Treasury Committee
Harriett Baldwin (pictured), chair of the Treasury Committee

The Treasury Committee has criticised the disbanding of the Office for Tax Simplification, arguing that the tax system is too “overcomplicated and burdensome”.

In a report released today (16 June), the committee argued for greater accountability of government efforts to simplify the tax system.

It noted there were over 1,180 separate tax reliefs in existence, as well as a variety of ‘cliff edges' within the tax system, meaning the government should further prioritise its simplification.

"The UK's overcomplicated tax system is an obstacle to economic dynamism, creating compliance burdens, confusion and disincentives to work or grow a business," the report said.

The OTS was first established by chancellor George Osborne in 2010, with then Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng, announcing its closure in the Mini Budget in September 2022, a move which has been upheld by current chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

"Disbanding the office established to champion tax simplification risks signalling the government is not serious about the task at hand," said Harriett Baldwin, chair of the Treasury Committee.

Following the report, the Treasury Committee said it had tabled two amendments to an upcoming finance bill, which will be debated in parliament next week.

The first seeks to prevent the abolition of the OTS, while the other requires the Treasury to report annually to the committee on tax simplification if the OTS is abolished.

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
