James Anderson returns to investing as George Osborne becomes Lingotto IM chair

Former Scottish Mortgage co-manager James Anderson
Former Scottish Mortgage co-manager James Anderson

Lingotto Investment Management, subsidiary of Agnelli family-controlled Exor, has hired James Anderson and George Osborne.

The move marks a return to the industry for Anderson, who retired from Baillie Gifford in April 2022. In his new role, he will invest in companies with the "potential for exponential innovation in technologies and business models", the company said.

Baillie Gifford European Growth trust commits to 'never waste a crisis' approach

Former chancellor George Osborne has taken on the role of non-executive chair. Over the last five years, Osborne chaired Exor's partner's council, a role he will relinquish before joining Lingotto IM. He is also a partner at investment bank Robey Warshaw.

Lingotto IM is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK and has $3bn in assets under management.

Enrico Vellano, CEO of Lingotto, said: "It is a pleasure to welcome James and George to the team. To be able to attract leaders of their quality and experience is a testament to the ambition of Lingotto and our determination to build a great investment management company."

