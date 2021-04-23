George Floyd
2020: Covid-19 and Black Lives Matter force industry to refocus priorities
Business progress pointless without greater social awareness
#IAM... Marisa Hall
Fighting racism and prejudice in and out of the office
'My name didn't match my face': JPMAM's Lambert on being colour brave, unmasking microaggressions and talking about black
Change starts at individual, not company, level
The 'looking at your shoes' moment: Let's talk about race
The industry's wake-up call to end racism and boost diversity