Gavin Haynes

What is the best way to sift through greenwashing and find an ESG fund aligned with your interests?

ESG

What is the best way to sift through greenwashing and find an ESG fund aligned with your interests?

The Big Question on ethical investing

clock 28 September 2020 •
Jupiter and Merian deal reaction: 'Lower product overlap than might be anticipated'

Funds

Jupiter and Merian deal reaction: 'Lower product overlap than might be anticipated'

Possibility of fund mergers and closures on completion

clock 17 February 2020 •
Yearsley and Haynes launch Fairview Investing

Wealth Management

Yearsley and Haynes launch Fairview Investing

Independent investment consultancy

clock 22 October 2019 •
Whitechurch MD Haynes departs

People moves

Whitechurch MD Haynes departs

Joined firm in 1997

clock 02 January 2019 •
Whitechurch cuts management fees on model portfolios

Investment

Whitechurch cuts management fees on model portfolios

OCF of 0.4% to 0.6%

clock 04 May 2018 •
Whitechurch's Haynes: Industry pressure on fees pushing us to passive products

Markets

Whitechurch's Haynes: Industry pressure on fees pushing us to passive products

Make up 25% of portfolios

clock 23 April 2018 •
Trustpilot