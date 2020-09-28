What is the best way to sift through greenwashing and find an ESG fund aligned with your interests?

Julia Dreblow, director at SRI Services and founder of Fund EcoMarket

Look under the bonnet





Part of the reason this is hard to answer is because it depends what you consider to be 'genuinely ESG'.





Genuinely 'ethical', 'sustainable' or 'responsible' are easier as these point to specific strategies – respectively; personal values, sustainability and stewardship. 'ESG' is more general.





Some fund managers do significantly overstate their ESG credentials but more often avoiding greenwash is about making sure a fund does what you and the client want and expect.





The funds that are most commonly problematic are those that focus on 'best in sector' or 'highly (ESG) rated' companies.





Sometimes these are appropriate, other times they are way off the mark – particularly if a client wants to invest in industry leaders or environmental solutions companies.





Either way, the best route to success is to look under the bonnet by reading what the manager says the fund actually does and checking it meets your clients' aims.