Over half of UK and EU domiciled funds are under £100m

According to Refinitiv, at the end of March there were 29,353 funds domiciled across the UK and EU and of these, 16,798 were under £100m.

Gavin Haynes, investment consultant at Fairview Investing, and Ryan Hughes, head of investment research at AJ Bell, both said the figures were "surprising".

"The sheer number of funds available in itself does seem quite ridiculous and there is undoubtedly a large number of funds that provide little differentiation," commented Haynes.

Hughes said, particularly with the growth of ESG, there has been an increase in the number of fund launches which have not kept up with closures, so he would expect to see a substantial number of smaller funds, but the percent of funds under £100m was still remarkable.

Jock Glover, strategic relationships director at Square Mile, agreed the "plethora of responsible fund launches" could be influencing figures.

He noted the numbers "reflects the competitive nature of the marketplace" and the difficulty of getting funds to a size where large investors will then invest in, which is when they grow "significantly".

Enough is enough

However, away from new funds, these figures also will include funds that are either continually sub-scale or legacy share classes, which are being kept open.

In fact, the numbers show that asset managers "have little incentive to close funds that are sub-scale as they are often profitable down to as little as £20m," Hughes highlighted.

He went on to explain that in the UK, there was hopes that the introduction of Assessment of Value reports would be "a driver of change" but it was evident this was not having the desired effect.

"The FCA highlighted this in their initial review into the AoV process back in July 2021 with a clear narrative that they expected asset managers to do better," Hughes said. "As we are now in the third year of the AoV process, it will become increasingly difficult for asset managers to give underperforming, small funds yet another stay of execution."

The FCA review, which found that assessments were not properly completed, noted that some firms had made "very little progress" in developing a methodology for measuring economies of scale, despite acknowledging they arise at a fund and firm level.

It concluded that it intended to review firms within the next 12 to 18 months and would "consider other regulatory tools" if they continued to not meet standards.

Emma Wall, head of investment analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, flagged that legacy share classes are not always a negative.

The funds may be a "small retail share class of a fund where the majority of money is either run in a segregated mandate or institutional share class," she explained. "If this is the case, these funds may still appeal as money may be run in aggregate."

Smaller can be better

Indeed, while overall investors should be aware of their fund's AUM, a smaller fund is not necessarily bad.

Funds in their infancy will take time to attract assets and it is often a good time to look at getting in early and asset managers may provide lower fees to try to attract money, Haynes flagged.

Some managers, particularly those in more esoteric asset classes, may choose to keep their fund small. "They may be able to deliver better alpha than a very large fund that is more unwieldy to manage," said Glover.

This could be why 69% of alternative funds are under £100m, the highest of any other asset class.

However, all the experts warned that there can be an onerous OCF on smaller funds and investors need to be conscious of the cost.

Hughes went on to say given the myriad of considerations when it comes to smaller funds many investors place a minimum funds size as part of the investment process.

He added that with AJ Bell they were "highly unlikely to look at funds below £100m in size unless we can see a clear path to growth pretty quickly".