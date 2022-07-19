Chrysalis contagion: Analysts warn PE trusts' perception may suffer

Across the Association of Investment Companies’ Growth Capital and Private Equity sectors just one trust sits on a premium

All this negative press could weigh on its peers in the private equity trust space, which are already suffering from perception issues, according to analysts.

And while many experts that Investment Week spoke to felt the Woodford comparison was limited, they did think the performance fee issue was a stark reminder to peers to get their house in order.

PE perception

Private equity trusts have been struggling with their perception for some time and it is something that has weighed on their discounts.

Across the Association of Investment Companies' Growth Capital and Private Equity sectors, just one trust sits on a premium - Literacy Capital - and only two are on single-digit discounts, with the remainder running double digit discounts.

"There is already the ‘corporate raider' image to contend with, and now there a considerable amount of scepticism that it is a kind of go-go space where valuations get marked up only to be marked down as the cycle turns," explained Rob Morgan, analyst at Charles Stanley.

James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData, added there is also an "odd perception" that these funds are "both investing in speculative, unproven business models and overleveraging businesses and running them for cash rather than for their long-term health".

He went on to say they are "mutually exclusive" and "neither are true".

"Even Chrysalis says it is looking for businesses that its managers think have demonstrated their long-term potential," he stated. "The private equity trusts are actively pursuing growing businesses and, free from the short-termism of listed markets, make investments and bolt-on acquisitions designed to make them more valuable when the time comes to sell them on."

However, true or not, recent downward valuation shifts across the market will likely make investors wary.

Woodford 2.0?

On top of these previous perception challenges, the limelight is on the trusts yet again.

Attention on Chrysalis first came last year when it paid out £117m in performance and management fees, following soaring valuations.

Then, following market falls, the value of its holding fell along with its share price. With 60% of its companies yet to turn a profit and the value dropping £200m since September 2021, the portfolio was under scrutiny.

It then became apparent that Jupiter, the fund investment house that runs the trust, held a 23% stake in the trust, and it was held in at least ten of its open-ended funds.

All this led one analyst to tell the Financial Times there was a "whiff of Woodford about it".

Carthew said he understood why the two were being compared. "They are investing in the same sector after all," he said.

However, the big difference to him is Richard Watts and Nick Williamson, managers of Chrysalis, "understand the need to continue to back the companies in their portfolio through lean times".

"Woodford Patient Capital took on debt to make investments and became a forced seller to make ends meet," he explained. "Woodford also made some questionable, really quite speculative investments in companies… not everything Chrysalis has backed will succeed but my feeling is that its success rate will be a lot higher than Woodford's."

Other analysts agreed.

Morgan argued the comparison was "unhelpful" and Rob Murphy, managing director of financials at Edison, said the two open-ended funds were in different situations.

"Woodford Equity Income eventually sold some of the illiquid positions into the closed ended Patent Capital trust which represented a potential conflict of interest rather than a liquidity problem," Murphy explained.

The Jupiter funds are holding the trust itself rather than illiquid holdings, which removes this challenge.

However, some warned a conflict of interest situation could still arise.

Murphy highlighted the manager can "significantly influence the outcome of shareholder votes".

Peter Hewitt, manager of CT Global Managed Portfolio trust, a portfolio which holds other closed-ended options, said Jupiter "could become a forced seller of Chrysalis if there were significant outflows from the open ended funds that hold the shares".

However, he added: "It does not seem to have happened yet and may well not".

Indeed, as Gavin Haynes, investment consultant at Fairview Investing, put it: "Although they may claim complete independence in how they hold the trust, it is hard to believe decision making is not affected by the relationship even if it should be unconscious bias."

Performance fee issues

This issue, however, should not be a huge concern to the sector as cross-holdings are not predominant for the managers of private equity trusts, as they tend to be run by specialised houses.

Conversely, performance fees are more common; this is where analysts see the biggest problem for private equity trusts.

"Private equity has long been criticised for its opaque fee structures and high fees," explained Nick Wood, head of fund research at Quilter Cheviot. "Not only that, but some trusts have different structures of performance fees and layers of cost that are not always the most straightforward for the end investor."

The existence of performance fees divides opinion, with some seeing them as unnecessary and others viewing them as an alignment of interest.

"Clearly the example of Chrysalis has not been helpful in changing that perception around performance fees and highlights some of the pitfalls," said Wood.

Indeed, there has been an ongoing trend away from these fees.

Five years ago, 40% of investment companies had performance fees, but this has fallen to 27%, according to Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the AIC.

Chrysalis' performance fee was based on a 20% share of the company's return in net asset value terms above certain benchmark levels.

The AIC provides guidance to directors on performance fees and Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investors, argued that "recent events are a good reminder that they need to be regularly reviewed" and that board should be dusting off the guidance.

Hewitt places the blame squarely at Chrysalis' board for the issue, saying it "should never have signed off an uncapped performance fee".

Since the backlash, the board has announced it is reworking the fee and appointed an independent valuation committee.

Wood said he had engaged directly with the board and is "pleased" they recognised the shortcomings and awaited the announcements, noting he will "engage further if necessary".

Portfolio suitability

Despite all the challenges presented by Chrysalis and its ongoing negative media coverage, every expert Investment Week spoke to said private equity trusts can have a place in a private investors' portfolios.

"There is no reason that private investors should not use private equity trusts providing that they have a good understanding of the risks involved," said Haynes. "They can add diversification to a portfolio and provide exciting long-term growth opportunities not accessible across public markets."