Funds Under Management
Profits fall at Ruffer as funds under management dip
While staff numbers increase
Brooks Macdonald international arm suffers outflows
UK business in the black as FUM shrinks by 5.2% to £1.6bn
Brooks Macdonald sees discretionary FUM reach record £12.4bn
Up 18.7% over the year
Smith & Williamson posts profit increase despite 'political and economic uncertainty'
FUM increased by 17.5%
Rowan Dartington AUM jump 25% year-to-date to break £1.5bn threshold
AUM up 60% over two years
Twenty five asset managers sign IA's Statement of Principles
The Investment Association has unveiled a 10-point Statement of Principles to help firms put clients' interests first, which has been signed by 25 asset management firms.
Brooks Macdonald discretionary FUM tops £7bn mark
Brooks Macdonald has seen an increase in its funds under management over its financial third quarter, driven by new discretionary business.
Rathbones' funds arm sees assets soar 17%
Rathbone Unit Trust Management has seen its funds under management soar by 16.7% in the first quarter of 2014, according to results published today.
Rathbones FUM soars 22% in 2013
Rathbone Brothers has seen a successful 2013, with total funds under management rising 22% by the end of the year to £22bn.
GLG performance bolsters Man but AHL problems continue
Alternative investment boutique Man Group has seen net inflows of $700m in Q3 as positive performance from GLG offset problems with its flagship strategy.
Rathbones enjoys strong Q3 as flows accelerate again
Rathbone Brothers has seen a 15.6% increase in funds under management in the first three quarters of the year, with flows accelerating in Q3.
Aberdeen pre-tax profit jumps 44% despite AUM fall
Pre-tax profit at Aberdeen Asset Management rose by 44% in the 12 months to the end of September even as net new business dropped by £1.6bn over the same period.
UK FUM falls after hitting record £4.8trn in 2010
Funds under management (FUM) at UK fund groups rose by 17% to a record £4.8trn in 2010 but the value of retail funds has fallen back in 2011, according to a report from TheCityUK.
Rathbones unit trust redemptions slow to £41m
Rathbone Unit Trust Management has continued to suffer redemptions from investors over the first half of the year, with the group posting a £41m net outflow.
Bond fund sales help UK onshore funds top £500bn AUM
Bonds were the best selling asset class in March, a month in which UK domiciled funds topped £500bn in assets under management for the first time, according to IMA figures.
Walker Crips reaches £500m AUM for first time
Walker Crips Asset Managers (WCAM) has broken through the £500m assets under management barrier for the first time in its history.