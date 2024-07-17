Brooks Macdonald outflows slow to £200m amid strong platform MPS growth

According to a quarterly update published today (17 July), the AIM-listed wealth manager reported £200m net outflows in the three months to 30 June, slowing from £300m in the previous quarter. Outflows were more than offset by strong investment performance, which achieved a 1.4% return. This outperformed the benchmark, the MSCI PIMFA Private Investor Balanced index, which rose by 1.1% during the same period. "Outflows have remained elevated but with a more certain political backdrop, lower inflation and the increased likelihood of a reduction in interest rates, we anticipate that the...