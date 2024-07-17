Brooks Macdonald outflows slow to £200m amid strong platform MPS growth

Net outflows at Brooks Macdonald slowed in the last quarter, as strong growth in the group’s platform MPS division and investment performance helped boost funds under management past £18bn.
According to a quarterly update published today (17 July), the AIM-listed wealth manager reported £200m net outflows in the three months to 30 June, slowing from £300m in the previous quarter. Outflows were more than offset by strong investment performance, which achieved a 1.4% return. This outperformed the benchmark, the MSCI PIMFA Private Investor Balanced index, which rose by 1.1% during the same period. "Outflows have remained elevated but with a more certain political backdrop, lower inflation and the increased likelihood of a reduction in interest rates, we anticipate that the...
