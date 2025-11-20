Pridham Report: Fund groups' net retail sales slump amid 'fragile' investor confidence

Vanguard top fund group for net sales

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Fund groups took a hit to onshore retail sales over the course of the third quarter of 2025, as only 41% reported growth over the period.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

EU unveils SFDR review with trio of sustainability categories and reporting reductions

FCA eyes consolidated tape for equities to bolster liquidity

More on Companies

Amundi and ICG partner in private market strategy distribution drive
Companies

Amundi and ICG partner in private market strategy distribution drive

Two European evergreen funds expected in 2026

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 18 November 2025 • 2 min read
Ninety One AUM soars 16% in six months to 'highest number ever reported'
Companies

Ninety One AUM soars 16% in six months to 'highest number ever reported'

Earnings per share up 15%

Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson
clock 17 November 2025 • 2 min read
Polar Capital AUM up 25% thanks to technology tailwind
Companies

Polar Capital AUM up 25% thanks to technology tailwind

Profit before tax up 21%

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 17 November 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot