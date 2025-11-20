Invesco partners with Zopa Bank to bring multi-asset range to wider audience

Contributing to Treasury's Leeds Reforms efforts

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Zopa Bank has appointed London based Invesco as its asset manager partner, bringing a range of multi-asset funds to greater audience as the former enters the investment arena.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

TISA chair Tony Stenning joins Boring Money as CCO

Artemis to take over management of Murray Income trust following strategic review

More on Funds

Invesco partners with Zopa Bank to bring multi-asset range to wider audience
Funds

Invesco partners with Zopa Bank to bring multi-asset range to wider audience

Contributing to Treasury's Leeds Reforms efforts

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 20 November 2025 • 2 min read
Sustainability funds suffer in Liontrust's AoV report
Funds

Sustainability funds suffer in Liontrust's AoV report

One red, nine amber ratings

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 17 November 2025 • 2 min read
Over 90% of BlackRock funds deemed to deliver value
Funds

Over 90% of BlackRock funds deemed to deliver value

Two funds underperforming

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 13 November 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot