Budget fears spur major equity funds outflows in longest run since Brexit

Five months of outflows

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Investors withdrew a net £7.36bn from equity funds between June and October, the largest outflow of any four month period on Calastone’s records.

